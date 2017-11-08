3 Signs WWE Has Gone Cold on Finn Balor

While there’s still some time to make corrections, it appears that Finn Balor in WWE may prove to be a cautionary tale for any independent wrestling hero.

During his 18 months of being a part of WWE’s main roster, Balor has two crowning achievements, both of which came with crippling caveats. After becoming the first ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016, Balor was forced to relinquish the title less than 24 hours later on the following episode of RAW.

Then after Balor avoided a career stifling match with Sister Abigail he put on an instant classic with emergency replacement AJ Styles at TLC. The surreal moment would die the next night on RAW when Balor lost cleanly to a 50-year old mayoral candidate.

So, moving forward, Finn should just skip the RAW after a big pay-per-view win, right?

If only it were so easy.

Unfortunately, WWE gashing Balor’s momentum may have been more than just coincidental. Here are 3 Signs That WWE Has Gone Cold on Finn Balor:

Death to “The Club”

TLC was a beautiful mess. For the first time in months, maybe years, WWE found itself having to book a show from their heels. With the outbreak of the mumps, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and effectively the Shield reunion, all were put on ice. With a huge void to fill, one would think that Vince McMahon and Co. would be open to all ideas right?

Well.

According to ProWrestlingSheet, during the emergency creative sessions leading up to TLC, one writer pitched a Bullet Club reunion that would have seen Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows team together in a 4-on-4 match. The idea never even made it to the next step of picking their opponents as the report claims that Vince personally squashed the concept.

Vince and WWE have never been too keen on reviving old gimmicks from other promotions. Even more, the current Bullet Club environment is a little toxic as there have been a plethora of passive-aggressive tension between WWE and the popular independent faction.

For Balor, the Club’s homecoming in WWE could be a career-changing chapter. However, if WWE is not willing to entertain the idea in a desperate time, then they likely never will.

Worry Meter: 2/5

Bye-Bye Brock

Ever since Balor was forced to hand over the Universal Championship, he and his fans have been adamant in reminding the world that he has yet to receive his obligatory rematch.

But it may never be coming.

Not long ago, news broke that Balor would surface as Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship opponent at the Royal Rumble. However, a report from CageSideSeats asserts that this match is officially under question as WWE may be planning to take Lesnar in a different direction.

Not good.

Worry Meter: 4/5

He Lost to Kane 24 Hours After Beating AJ Styles

Chances are if you’ve lost a match to Kane in the past 5 years, your life isn’t heading in the direction you had hoped. Finn Balor did exactly this the night after his second biggest moment in his brief WWE career.

Why would WWE pull such a stunt?

Well. Kane is being built as a monster heel to put over the newly baby- facing Braun Strowman. For this to be most effective, Kane has to:

A. Win Matches

B. Beat Good Guys.

When Kane pinned Balor on RAW, he killed 2 birds with one chokeslam. Balor fans were understandably irritated by the inexplicable loss but maybe that was part of WWE’s plans. Vince McMahon may be hoping that Balor’s fanbase is so bothered by Kane beating their boy that they’ll be begging for Braun Strowman to teach The Big Red Machine a lesson.

If this is the case, it’s some highly questionable logic on WWE’s part as today’s fans just aren’t so simple-minded.

However, that may be the nicest explanation possible. At 36-years old and just barely 200 lbs, WWE likely doesn’t take Finn Balor as seriously as you do. When he’s not the Demon, Balor is arbitrary at best. Even worse, he’s debatably injury prone. And at no point since his big return from shoulder surgery has WWE made him look like a priority. With all that’s transpired, WWE keeps reiterating the same thing: they just aren’t that into Finn Balor.

Worry Meter: 4.97/5