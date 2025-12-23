Rob and Michele Reiner’s Kids Romy and Jake Share Update After Parents’ Deaths

Rob and Michele Reiner’s son Jake and daughter Romy are speaking out following their parents’ deaths earlier this month, sharing a message of gratitute as well as tentative plans to honor them.

“Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received,” their spokesperson said in a new statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

“They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date,” the statement continued.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Michele Reiner attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Their 32-year-old son Nick was arrested that day and has since been charged with two counts of murder. The Los Angeles Times and KNBC report that Nick was being treated for schizophrenia prior to the killings.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Dec. 14. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob and Michele shared Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 27. Rob also has a daughter, Tracy, from his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

Jake and Romy shared a statement three days after the murders. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they began. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they added. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Rob, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, broke out as a Hollywood star on the legendary ’70s sitcom All in the Family. He went on to direct a number of iconic films, including This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989) and A Few Good Men (1992).