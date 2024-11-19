Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 18)

Nearly two dozen titles are joining Netflix’s streaming lineup this week. After stocking series and movies like Hot Frosty, EMILIA PÉREZ, and more already this month, 23 more titles are being checked off Netflix’s November 2024 content list in a week that will see the Netflix original lineup grow by 21 additions.

This week’s title roundup gives subscribers plenty to be excited for. In addition to new seasons of shows like Wonderoos, Rhythm + Flow, The Empress, and more, Netflix will also be adding several all-new series and films. On Wednesday, the documentary Our Oceans drops, with this week also seeing the debut of titles like Zombieverse: New Blood, Tokyo Override, and The Helicopter Heist. Netflix will also get into the holiday spirit with the new original film The Merry Gentlemen. On the licensed content front, the streamer will add both Shahs of Sunset Seasons 3-4 and Gold Rush Seasons 1-2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Zombieverse: New Blood

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “With zombies more terrifying than ever, the emergence of ‘New Blood’ represents the only hope. This reality show features a larger-than-life and even funnier zombie comedy variety, where participants solve bizarre quests and dilemmas to survive.”

The Merry Gentlemen

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.”

Our Oceans

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves.”

Tokyo Override

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “In AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, an orphan teenage hacker blends in until a favor for her only friend inadvertently draws her into a benevolent gang of outcast motorcyclists, uncovering the seemingly utopian city’s sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin in collaboration with YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.”

The Helicopter Heist

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “One early September morning in 2009, eyes from around the world turn to an inconspicuous Stockholm suburb. A helicopter has landed on the roof of the country’s safest cash depot, and the police can only watch as the robbers disappear along with several million dollars. Not a single shot is fired. The Helicopter Heist is a character-driven and emotional story of brother- and fatherhood, but maybe most of all: a grand and fast-paced Icarus tale about winning or losing it all.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/18/24

Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/19/24

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 11/20/24

Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 11/21/24

Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/22/24

900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

JOY — NETFLIX FILM

The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM

When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix may be welcoming the week with a list of new arrivals, but several are also on the chopping block. On Tuesday, Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-2 depart, with the films Evil Dead Rise and Sausage Party set to bow out on Friday. The departures will mark the final ones before a mass exodus of titles on Nov. 30.

Leaving 11/30/24

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You’re Expecting