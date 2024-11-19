Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 18)

Nearly two dozen titles are joining Netflix’s streaming lineup this week. After stocking series and movies like Hot Frosty, EMILIA PÉREZ, and more already this month, 23 more titles are being checked off Netflix’s November 2024 content list in a week that will see the Netflix original lineup grow by 21 additions.
This week’s title roundup gives subscribers plenty to be excited for. In addition to new seasons of shows like Wonderoos, Rhythm + Flow, The Empress, and more, Netflix will also be adding several all-new series and films. On Wednesday, the documentary Our Oceans drops, with this week also seeing the debut of titles like Zombieverse: New Blood, Tokyo Override, and The Helicopter Heist. Netflix will also get into the holiday spirit with the new original film The Merry Gentlemen. On the licensed content front, the streamer will add both Shahs of Sunset Seasons 3-4 and Gold Rush Seasons 1-2.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
Zombieverse: New Blood
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “With zombies more terrifying than ever, the emergence of ‘New Blood’ represents the only hope. This reality show features a larger-than-life and even funnier zombie comedy variety, where participants solve bizarre quests and dilemmas to survive.”
The Merry Gentlemen
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.”
Our Oceans
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves.”
Tokyo Override
Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 21
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: “In AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, an orphan teenage hacker blends in until a favor for her only friend inadvertently draws her into a benevolent gang of outcast motorcyclists, uncovering the seemingly utopian city’s sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin in collaboration with YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.”
The Helicopter Heist
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 22
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “One early September morning in 2009, eyes from around the world turn to an inconspicuous Stockholm suburb. A helicopter has landed on the roof of the country’s safest cash depot, and the police can only watch as the robbers disappear along with several million dollars. Not a single shot is fired. The Helicopter Heist is a character-driven and emotional story of brother- and fatherhood, but maybe most of all: a grand and fast-paced Icarus tale about winning or losing it all.”
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 11/18/24
Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/19/24
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 11/20/24
Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Avail. 11/21/24
Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/22/24
900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
JOY — NETFLIX FILM
The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM
When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES
What’s leaving this week?
Netflix may be welcoming the week with a list of new arrivals, but several are also on the chopping block. On Tuesday, Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-2 depart, with the films Evil Dead Rise and Sausage Party set to bow out on Friday. The departures will mark the final ones before a mass exodus of titles on Nov. 30.
Leaving 11/30/24
A Beautiful Life
Ali
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
The Little Things
The Matrix Resurrections
National Security
Pain & Gain
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Troy
What to Expect When You’re Expecting