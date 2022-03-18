Zendaya Should Star in the ‘Buffy’ Reboot, According to Series Star Sarah Michelle Gellar

With so many reboots of popular 90s shows, fans are wondering what’s next. Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted in 1997 on the WB and aired until 2003, with the later seasons airing on UPN. The show is an American supernatural drama based on the 1992 film of the same title. The series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers, the latest in a line of young women known as “Vampire Slayers”, or “Slayers” who are chosen to battle against vampires, demons and other dark forces. Buffy prefers to live a normal life but ultimately surrenders to her fate. Fans would love a reboot and if one does come to fruition, Gellar already has her pick for who she wants to lead the series.

“I vote Zendaya,” she told Evan Ross Katz in an interview for his new book, Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts. The book is a retrospective analysis into the series, The Insider reports. In the book, Gellar’s Buffy co-star Julie Benz agreed with her. “That would be amazing,” she said of Zendaya.

Gellar is not the first star to endorse Zendaya continuing to star in a revival of a classic role. Vivica A. Fox told NME in 2020 that she would choose Zendaya to play her on-screen daughter in a future Kill Bill sequel.

Zendaya is one of the hottest things in Hollywood. She’s currently starring in the HBO drama series, Euphoria, as the lead character. The show has been critically acclaimed for chronicling the trials of teens, peer pressure, and the dangers of drugs.

For the role, she made history as being the youngest actress to win best in the category. She was 24-years-old at the time. “But I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there – I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that – but there is hope in our young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, ‘I see you, I admire you, I thank you,’” she said in her acceptance speech.