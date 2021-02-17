'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Alum Nicolas Brendon Explains Why He Hasn't Addressed Joss Whedon Accusations

✖

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicolas Brendon has issued a statement explaining why he hasn't addressed the accusations against series creator Joss Wheadon brought forth by his former co-star Charisma Carpenter. In a series of Facebook Live videos posted from the hospital that Brendon is admitted to for spinal surgery, the actor stated he has "got s— to say about stuff." Adding however, "While some people think that I owe them a statement, I don’t really owe them a statement right now."

Brendon continued, "This is my life and it’s two people that I love very much. And yes, I do love Joss and I love CC more than most. I’m not just going to give you a statement that says, 'My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and the families.' I’m not going to do that. I’m going to think about it." Notably, Brendon briefly played the love interest of Cordelia Chase, Carpenter’s character on Buffy. "I support CC. I love CC. And I’m here for CC," he said.

Earlier this month, Carpenter issued a statement claiming that Whedon had been emotionally and mentally abusive toward her while she was starring in Buffy and its spinoff, Angel. She alleged he misused his power as the series creator to manipulate her. "For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day," Carpenter said. "While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers."

While many of his fellow Buffy castmates have since issued comments supporting Carpenter, Brendon says he has felt like fans have been "bullying" him to do the same. "If you don’t mind, I’m going to get some spinal surgery tomorrow and heal and come up with a statement that represents me and that’s really all I got right now," he said. "So I hope that quells the mentality of some — and like I said, most of you have been really wonderful, but there’s a couple of you where it’s just like, I don’t owe you a godd— thing."

He concluded his message by saying, "Stop treating any celebrity like they owe you anything, statement-wise." Among the former Buffy stars who have spoken out, are David Boreanaz, Eliza Dushku, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer. At this time, Whedon has not responded to the claims.