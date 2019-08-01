Zach Galifianakis’ FX Show ‘Baskets’ Ending After 4 Seasons

FX has announced the end of the road for comedy series Baskets, and it is sooner than we think. The cable network announced Wednesday that the Zach Galifianakis-led show will end at the end of its current fourth season. The Aug. 22 Season 4 finale will now serve as the series finale.

“Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of ‘Chip Baskets”and his extended, loving family,” Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment said in a statement to Variety. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”

The show was never a big hit ratings-wise, averaging 407,000 same-day viewers in Season 3. The show was, however, critically praised throughout its run, with Galifianakis and co-star Louie Anderson earning Emmy nominations for their roles as a sad clown and his mother, respectively.

Anderson won the Emmy award for best supporting actor back in 2016 for his performance on the series. The show was snubbed of a single nomination in 2019.

Baskets was owned and produced by FX Productions and was a key show of the network’s scripted lineup as it focuses on original contents since being acquired by Disney. The announcement comes as FX is preparing to say goodbye to to Marvel drama series Legion and a few months since sibling network FXX wrapped up the final season of beloved series You’re the Worst.

The end of Baskets leaves FX’s comedy roster with Atlanta, Better Things, the upcoming Breeders, Mr. Inbetween, Untitled Lil Dicky, What We Do in the Shadows and FXX’s Archer and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The cable network has also shown a continued focus on limited series. FX announced Tuesday that American Horror Story and Pose alum Kate Mara will be returning to the network in a new limited series, A Teacher, co-starring Love, Simon star Nick Robinson.

The 10-episode series, The Hollywood Reporter first wrote, will center around the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher who has an affair with her male student and reveals the complexities and consequences of the illegal relationships. Mara will play Claire, a popular young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, while Robinson will play Eric, a high school senior.

An official release date for the series has not been revealed. Baskets airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.