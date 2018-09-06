‘Young Sheldon’ Season 2 Premiere Details Revealed

Young Sheldon season two is just around the corner, and CBS is teasing the return of The Big Bang Theory spinoff series.

Season two of popular CBS series Young Sheldon is set to premiere this month, and according to CBS, the pint-sized genius is going to have some stiff competition in the form of another mini brainiac.

In the season two premiere episode, “A Rival Prodigy and Sir Isaac Neutron,” set to air on Monday, Sept. 24, Sheldon will either face a friend or a foe as he comes face-to-face with Paige. Portrayed by McKenna Grace, Paige is yet another 10-year-old genius who bonds with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), leading to a bout of jealousy on Sheldon’s part and Meemaw’s intervention in the form of inviting Paige over for a play date.

Episode two, “A Crisis of Faith and Octopus Aliens,” will shift Young Sheldon back into its normal Thursday night timeslot on Sept. 27. The more Mary-centric episode will see Sheldon becoming an ally to Mary when her “faith is shaken by a tragedy in the community.”

The network announced that it had renewed the Big Bang Theory spinoff series for a sophomore run in January, though the announcement came as little surprise as Young Sheldon had proven to be a massive ratings win for CBS.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air. While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said at the time. “We can’t wait to see Chuck (Lorre), Steve (Molaro), Jim (Parsons) and Todd (Spiewak)’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

The series, a spinoff of the soon-to-be-ending Big Bang Theory, follows the beloved Sheldon Cooper throughout his childhood, when he was a 10-year-old genius with a knack for advanced mathematics and science, making him a misfit in his town.

Young Sheldon stars Ian Armitage in the leading role, alongside Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother, Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Annie Potts as Meemaw, Montana Jordan as Goergie, and Raegan Revord as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy.

Young Sheldon season two premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will return to its normal Thursdays for its 8:30 p.m. timeslot on Sept. 27.