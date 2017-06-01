CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘Young Sheldon’, ‘Criminal Minds’ & More

This fall is about to be jam-packed with great TV shows, including a full slate of new programs ready to make their series debuts. Among them, the highly-anticipated Big Bang Theory spin-off series, Young Sheldon.

While the networks had released their schedules already, not many had been given an official premiere date. Fortunately, CBS has just revealed their entire premiere slate for the fall season.

The season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 24 with a new 60 Minutes, followed by a strong Monday schedule. Throughout those next two weeks – Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 – most of the CBS shows will debut.

Monday, Sept. 25

8 pm: The Big Bang Theory (Season 11 Premiere)

8:30 pm: Young Sheldon (Special Series Debut)

9 pm: Kevin Can Wait (Season 2 Premiere)

9:30 pm: Me, Myself & I (Series Premiere)

10 pm: Scorpion (Season 4 Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 pm: NCIS (Season 15 Premiere)

9 pm: Bull (Season 2 Premiere)

10 pm: NCIS: New Orleans (Season 4 Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 pm: Survivor (Season 35 Premiere)

9 pm: Seal Team (Series Premiere)

10 pm: Criminal Minds (Season 13 Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 pm: Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show

8:25 pm: Thursday Night Football

Friday, Sept. 29

8 pm: MacGyver (Season 2 Premiere)

9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (Season 8 Premiere)

10 pm: Blue Bloods (Season 8 Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30 Wisdom of the Crowd (Series Debut)

9:30 NCIS

Monday, Oct. 2

8 pm: The Big Bang Theory

8:30 pm: 9JKL (Series Premiere)

9 pm: Kevin Can Wait

9:30 pm: Me, Myself & I

10 pm: Scorpion

Most of this schedule will change however, when Thursday Night Football starts wrapping up throughout October. The Big Bang Theory will switch nights, and shos like 9JKL, Mom, and S.W.A.T. will have their premieres.

Sunday, Oct. 8

10 pm: Madam Secretary (Season 4 Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 30

8 pm: Kevin Can Wait (Regular Time Period)

8:30 pm: 9JKL

9 pm: Me, Myself & I (Regular Time Period)

9:30 pm: Superior Donuts (Season 2 Premiere)

10 pm: Scorpion

Thursday, Nov. 2

8 pm: The Big Bang Theory (Regular Time Period)

8:30 pm: Young Sheldon (Regular Time Period)

9 pm: Mom (Season 5 Premiere)

9:30 pm: Life In Pieces (Season 3 Premiere)

10 pm: S.W.A.T. (Series Premiere)

