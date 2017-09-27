‘Young Sheldon’ Receives Full Season Order at CBS

Well, that didn’t take long. Just two days after its series premiere, Young Sheldon has just received a full season from CBS.

This announcement should come as no surprise after seeing the ratings Young Sheldon posted on Monday night. Following the Big Bang Theory season premiere, the spinoff series retained 98 percent of its lead-in audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With an average of 17.21 million viewers for the premiere, Young Sheldon became the most watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011.

This order means that Young Sheldon will air for the entire TV season, airing new episodes until next spring.

Unfortunately, while there are plenty more episodes of Young Sheldon on the way, fans will need to wait a few weeks before seeing anything new. The premiere this week was a special occasion and the show won’t be staying on Monday nights.

The next new episode of Young Sheldon won’t air on CBS until November 2, when it moves to its regular time slot on Thursday nights. The new series will still have plenty of help on its regular night, as it will follow The Big Bang Theory at 8:30.

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS