‘Mike and Molly’ Star to Appear on ‘Young Sheldon’

The talented cast of Young Sheldon is getting a major addition from a previous CBS hit.

Billy Gardell, who starred alongside Melissa McCarthy in the sitcom Mike and Molly, has been booked for a guest appearance on the freshman Big Bang Theory spinoff later this season.

According to EW, Gardell will guest-star on Young Sheldon this season, playing the neighbor of the Cooper family, Herschel Sparks. If you recall, in the Young Sheldon premiere, Herschel’s son, Billy Sparks, was introduced. He was the kid with the chicken who tormented Sheldon out in the yard.

Gardell is a veteran at CBS, having headlined every season of Mike and Molly. He has also appeared on New Girl, My Name Is Earl and Girl Meets World.

Young Sheldon is the biggest success story of the TV season so far. The spinoff series grabbed almost 17 million viewers in its premiere episode, and was picked up for a full season by CBS just two days later.

Young Sheldon returns on Thursday, November 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.