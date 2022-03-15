‘Young Rock’ Stars Preview Dwayne Johnson’s Journeys in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Young Rock returns for its second season on NBC tonight and will continue to tell the journey of how Dwyane Johnson became the man he is today. Similar to Season 1, Johnson — who is running for President of the United States — tells stories of his childhood to Randall Park. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Johnson’s on-screen counterparts Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu opened up about The Rock’s impact and direction in the sitcom’s sophomore season.

Latukefu, who is starring as Johnson during the age he pursues his dream to play in the NFL, shares how Season 2 kicks off with The Rock playing in the Canadian Football League. “We kick off with Dwayne playing in the CFL. Obviously, we know that didn’t work out and then you have the Seven Bucks moment,” he told PopCulture. “Then we get to see him find his feet in the wrestling ring and then, you know, grow into, you know, we get to see the first glimpses into him evolving into The Rock. So you know, the early glimpses of that.”

Constant, who plays Johnson at 15 years old, reveals that his story is going to take viewers back instead of going forward. “It’s a little surprising because last season we left off and you may think it’s going forward, but we’re actually going backward a little bit with me and I’m going to be in Nashville,” Constant told PopCulture. “So it takes place a little bit before Pennsylvania. I think this season, you know, you really see a lot more of the dynamic between Dwayne and his parents at that age.

“There’s less of the school drama, which is always really fun, but I think you really see that dynamic, especially between him and his mom, of him realizing what’s important. There’s still more shenanigans and thieving even more so than Pennsylvania had, but there’s going to be a lot of challenges. And I think, you know, Dwayne at 15 in Nashville really struggled, especially in figuring out who he is, you know, is very uncomfortable, but it’s exciting.”

Groulx plays Johnson at 10 years old, which is a time when his father, Rocky Johnson, was at the height of his WWF career. But that excitement doesn’t slow down in Season 2. “I’d say you can expect a lot more excitement in his era of time in the role, because he goes on more adventures is what I’ll say,” Groulx told PopCulture. “It’s going to be really exciting for people to see what’s next for little Dewey at his age.”

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.