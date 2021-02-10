'The Young and the Restless': Victor Newman Actor Eric Braeden Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

✖

The Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman, recently revealed that he received his first COVID-19 vaccine. In a post on Instagram, Braeden shared a masked photo of himself while holding his official vaccination card. "I got mine, try to get yours!" the 79-year-old wrote in the post's caption. Many of Braeden's fans and followers have praised him for getting the coronavirus vaccine, with one commenting, "Good for you! Got my first one 3 weeks ago and get [the] second one next week!"

Braeden has long been an advocate of wearing a mask, and even made some that have his image them, along with a caption that reads, "Wear The Damn Mask." He also sold some others that use the same image, but encouraged people to get out and "vote!" The actor also made some hilarious holiday masks that read, "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!" Many fans have shared their experience wearing one of Braeden's masks, with one commenting on a post, "I get a lot of compliments on my 'wear the damn mask!'"

Like Braeden, many older Americans are taking advantage of the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine, and this is something healthcare specialists strongly encourage. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's foremost infectious disease expert who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently spoke with NPR about why the vaccine rollout is important and said that the key is to stopping the coronavirus pandemic is to vaccinate "as many people as quickly and as efficiently as you possibly can." He also said that lawmakers and political leaders should " double down on the public health measures of uniform wearing of masks, physical distancing, avoiding congregate settings — particularly indoors."

"You've got to be able to get — with the help of the developed world — the entire world vaccinated," Fauci continued, pointing to how vaccination efforts are beneficial on a global level. "As we allow this infection to exist to any degree in any part of the world, it will always be a threat. So we've got to approach this the way we approach smallpox, the way we approach polio, and the way we approach measles and other devastating global outbreaks."

Finally, regarding how the new presidential administration has handled the vaccine distribution, Fauci stated that he saw a clear intent to let the facts guide them. "It was very clear what President Biden wanted ... and that is that science was going to rule," Fauci said. "That we were going to base whatever we do, our recommendations or guidelines ... on sound scientific evidence and sound scientific data."