Riverdale is finally going to get a visit from everyone’s favorite teenage witch, Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman from Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in an upcoming Riverdale Season 6 episode. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the mastermind behind both shows, has been teasing a true Sabrina–Riverdale crossover for years, and a major decision from Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl Blossom will make it come to fruition.

Sabrina will make her Riverdale debut in the Season 6 episode, “The Witching Hour(s),” Entertainment Weekly confirmed Thursday. The episode finds Cheryl performing a dangerous spell in an attempt to get save a beloved member of the family. She gets some help from Sabrina, who just happens to be visiting Riverdale at the time. Shipka confirmed she will be appearing on the show by posting a photo from the set on Instagram. “From Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6,” she wrote.

Riverdale writer Even Kyle confirmed plans to finally bring in Sabrina during an appearance on The Dipp Wednesday night, after the Season 5 finale aired on The CW. “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event,” Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to EW. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds – I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and finished in December 2020. It and Riverdale are both set in the same universe, and there were plenty of references to Riverdale in Sabrina, but this is the first time Sabrina will appear on Riverdale. There was an episode of Sabrina that saw Sabrina chasing an Unholy Regalia artifact connected to the Blossom family. The big mystery, of course, is that Sabrina died at the end of her show, so it will be fascinating to see how she visits Riverdale. Is Riverdale set before, after, or during the events of Chilling Adventures? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Shipka shot to fame as Sally Draper on Mad Men before she was cast as Sabrina. She also had a recurring role as Bette Davis’ daughter B.D. Hyman in Feud: Bette and Jona. Her next big part is in the Halloween podcast movie called Treat, which will be released on Oct. 25. She plays Allie West, who lives in a small American town visited by an outsider with supernatural powers.