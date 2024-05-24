Yet Another 'Munsters' Reboot Is in the Works

It seems like the Munsters just can't stop, won't stop getting reboots. Variety reports that a reboot of The Munsters is in the works from Universal Studio Group. Titled 1313, the series is a reference to the monster family's address at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. It's a horror series that "lives and breathes within the Universal Monsterverse." The Munsters was originally a sitcom depicting the home life of a family of monsters on CBS that ran for two seasons in the mid-'60s. It starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverly Owen, Pat Priest, and Butch Patrick.

Since then, there have been six Munsters films, most recently The Munsters in 2022, written and directed by Rob Zombie. There have also been several series, most recently in 2012, called Mockingbird Lane on NBC. It made it to the pilot stages but was ultimately canceled by the network. 1313 will be the latest show in the franchise. As of now, there isn't a network or streaming service that the show will be going to.

1313 is being developed by James Wan, Lindsey Anderson Beer, and Ingrid Bisu. Anderson Beer will serve as showrunner and executive producer for Lab Brew. Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett will also be executive producing for Atomic Monster while Bisu will serve as co-executive producer. UCP will produce the series.

It's hard to tell whether the new Munsters series will get off the ground. There's clearly still interest in the beloved monster family, but previous shows have been either a hit or a miss and leaning more towards miss. That being said, while there isn't too much information about the show, it does sound like there will be a lot to look forward to that could even open the door to more series within the Munsters universe.

There are many reboots and revivals happening lately, and you can never tell just how it will go. More information should be coming out about 1313, including a platform soon, but fans should prepare themselves for another Munsters project just in case. In the meantime, the original series is streaming on Peacock for anyone to watch and see just why it's been rebooted and brought back so many times. There's a reason it keeps happening, and it's going to be exciting to see what happens next.