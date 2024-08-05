'Yellowstone' Star Wendy Moniz Bids Emotional Farewell to Series Ahead of Final Season Return

Wendy Moniz has officially said goodbye to Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch. After filming her final scenes as Governor Lynelle Perry on Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount Network show, the 55-year-old actress penned an emotional farewell to the series, which returns for its final episodes in November.

"Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few," Moniz wrote on Instagram. "What a beautiful experience I've had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017."

The actress went on to reveal that she filmed her final Yellowstone scene on Aug. 1, adding, "there's been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home for me over these last 7 years."

The actress went on to share "some favorite captures during the course" of her five-season run on the series, including behind-the-scenes photos, a video of her getting her makeup done before shooting a scene, and plenty of photos of her spending time with the show's horses. She also shared a screenshot of a throwback post from August 2022 in which she expressed her gratitude at being on the show, calling it "a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show."

Moniz's post came as the show approaches its final run. Premiering in 2018 and starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, it was announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone was canceled and would end with its fifth season. Season 5B is set to premiere on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Although Yellowstone is ending, Sheridan's Yellowstone universe is growing. A sequel spinoff tentatively titled The Madison (formerly 2024) is currently finalizing deals with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, TVLine reported on Thursday. Suits alum Patrick J. Adams is also reportedly in talks to star. Little is known about the show, but it will reportedly focus on matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they move from New York City to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash. The series will also reportedly see Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes reprise their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton. It's unclear if Moniz could possibly return for the show.