'Yellowstone' Star Reveals Return for Filming: Forrie J. Smith Teases Final Episodes

Lloyd Pierce is getting back to work at Dutton Ranch. In a Friday, May 17 Instagram video, real-life rodeo star turned actor Forrie J. Smith, 65, gave fans an exciting update, revealing that he is officially back on set in Montana to film the final episodes of Yellowstone's fifth and final season.

"Hey y'all, I'm back in Montana, finishing up Yellowstone. I'm blessed with that," the actor told his followers. Smith went on to reveal his plans for the weekend, sharing that he'd be attending the East Helena Rodeo Fundraiser on Saturday as the guest of honor.

Smith, who grew up in Montana, has a roster of credits to his name. After first entering Hollywood as a stuntman and wrangler, according to his bio on the Special Operations Warrior Foundation website, Smith went on to make his screen debut in 1987's Desperado. He has racked up numerous credits in the years since, including Dead Man's Hand, Just Getting Started, Gunsmoke, Tombstone, Rambo III, and Hell or High Water, per his IMDb profile. Most recently, he can be seen as Dutton Ranch ranch hand Lloyd Pierce in Yellowstone.

Smith first joined Taylor Sheridan's hit Kevin Costner-starring show in the drama's first season. He was promoted to a member of the main cast in Season 3, and has gone on to star in every season since. While Smith's Friday video confirmed that he is set to reprise his role in Yellowstone's final episodes, little else is known about the upcoming end of the hit series, but Paramount did confirm Monday that production had begun and "the megahit series is currently filming in Montana."

Premiering in 2018 on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone centers around John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States whose property conflicts with its borders -- an ever-growing town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park. Despite smashing records, news broke in May 2023 that the show would be ending with its current fifth season.

Along with Costner and Smith, Yellowstone also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Gil Birmingham. Jen Landon (Teeter), Kathryn Kelly (Emily), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) were upgraded from guest stars to series regulars last season.

All current episodes of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock. The six-episode Season 5, Part 2 is set to begin airing on Paramount Network on Nov. 10.