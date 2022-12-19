'Yellowstone' Star Kai Caster Floats His Theory About Rip Murdering Rowdy

By Stephen Andrew

The most recent episode of Yellowstone unveiled some major secrets that shocked fans. Now, series star Kai Caster has floated a theory he has about the big revelation. Please note: Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers are below.

In a flashback scene, it was revealed that Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) accidentally murdered his fellow ranchhand Rowdy (Caster) one night after Rowdy picked a fight and tried to stab Rip. After realizing what he'd done, Rip started to go get help, but Rowdy stopped him and told him to blame the injuries on a horse accident. Now, speaking to ET, Caster revealed a personal theory that Beth — whom the pair had been fighting over as young men — does not know about Rip's secret. "I don't think [Beth] knows, just because I think that present-time Rip is so stoic and he's not much of a sharer," Caster told the outlet. 

The actor went on to say, "I think that, unless Beth specifically asked him, [Rip wouldn't tell her]. It would have to be when they were adults, he would've told her. I don't think if she even asked him back then what had happened, I don't think he would've told her."

Speaking about the violent fight between Rip and Rowdy, Caster offered, "I definitely think he was trying to provoke Rip a bit. I think that after everything that happened the last time you'd seen Rowdy with Beth and everything, I think he was definitely embarrassed by what happened." He added, "And obviously Rowdy's not used to that. I think he definitely was trying to provoke Rip and just push his buttons a little bit and just be Rowdy. He's a bit of a snake. He was just trying to do his thing."

Caster also addressed the moment when Rowdy selflessly urged Rip not to tell anyone about what really happened. "I think that is a really nice moment to show that Rowdy is a human being and he's a person that has hills and valleys of emotions and different walls that are put up," he said. "I think at the end of the day, Rowdy has a good heart and he's probably [been] a misunderstood person throughout his whole life, so I think that this was a great moment to show that he did care for Rip."

He continued, "I think he did show that a little bit at the beginning, that he really did care about Rip and I think he was attempting to put him under his wing, but the relationship stuff got in the way a bit." Ultimately, Rip did end up telling John Dutton (Josh Lucas), who helped him dispose of Rowdy's body. Yellowstone airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, only on Paramount Network.

