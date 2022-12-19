'Yellowstone' Star Kai Caster Floats His Theory About Rip Murdering Rowdy

The most recent episode of Yellowstone unveiled some major secrets that shocked fans. Now, series star Kai Caster has floated a theory he has about the big revelation. Please note: Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers are below.

In a flashback scene, it was revealed that Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) accidentally murdered his fellow ranchhand Rowdy (Caster) one night after Rowdy picked a fight and tried to stab Rip. After realizing what he'd done, Rip started to go get help, but Rowdy stopped him and told him to blame the injuries on a horse accident. Now, speaking to ET, Caster revealed a personal theory that Beth — whom the pair had been fighting over as young men — does not know about Rip's secret. "I don't think [Beth] knows, just because I think that present-time Rip is so stoic and he's not much of a sharer," Caster told the outlet.

The actor went on to say, "I think that, unless Beth specifically asked him, [Rip wouldn't tell her]. It would have to be when they were adults, he would've told her. I don't think if she even asked him back then what had happened, I don't think he would've told her."

Speaking about the violent fight between Rip and Rowdy, Caster offered, "I definitely think he was trying to provoke Rip a bit. I think that after everything that happened the last time you'd seen Rowdy with Beth and everything, I think he was definitely embarrassed by what happened." He added, "And obviously Rowdy's not used to that. I think he definitely was trying to provoke Rip and just push his buttons a little bit and just be Rowdy. He's a bit of a snake. He was just trying to do his thing."

Caster also addressed the moment when Rowdy selflessly urged Rip not to tell anyone about what really happened. "I think that is a really nice moment to show that Rowdy is a human being and he's a person that has hills and valleys of emotions and different walls that are put up," he said. "I think at the end of the day, Rowdy has a good heart and he's probably [been] a misunderstood person throughout his whole life, so I think that this was a great moment to show that he did care for Rip."

He continued, "I think he did show that a little bit at the beginning, that he really did care about Rip and I think he was attempting to put him under his wing, but the relationship stuff got in the way a bit." Ultimately, Rip did end up telling John Dutton (Josh Lucas), who helped him dispose of Rowdy's body. Yellowstone airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, only on Paramount Network.