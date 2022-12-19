'Yellowstone' Reveals Rip Wheeler's Violent History on Dutton Ranch in Latest Episode

Rip Wheeler's history on Dutton Ranch is coming into clearer – and more bloody – focus. In Sunday's seventh episode of Yellowstone's fifth season, the Paramount Network series opens with a flashback to Rip's teenage years as we learn about a murder that forever shifted Rip's future when he was just a teen.

In the flashback, Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) is spending an awkward night outside with Rowdy (Kai Caster), the other teen who is after Beth Dutton's heart. "I could be holding that girl's ass with both hands, but no, I'm sitting here in the sagebrush with you," Rowdy complains before confirming that the girl in question is none other than Beth herself. "You never mention her name," Rip threatens. "You don't touch her. You don't f-king talk to her. You understand?"

Rowdy doesn't seem to understand, pulling a knife on Rip, which prompts him to hit Rowdy over the head numerous times with a rock, telling him, "You try to stab me you f-king coward? Try again, and I will shoot you where you stand." The fight comes to a quick conclusion when it becomes clear how truly hurt Rowdy is, and when Rowdy admits he can no longer ride a horse and needs to go to the hospital, Rip takes off on his own to find John Dutton.

Rip immediately tells John (Josh Lucas) what he has done, despite Rowdy insisting he blame his injuries on a horse to keep Rip from getting in trouble. The men take off to go help Rowdy, but when they find him, he's already died. "Why didn't you just tell me he fell off his horse?" John asks Rip, to which he replies, "That's what Rowdy said. You said never lie to you, so I didn't."

John then explains to an emotional Rip the only way he can avoid going to prison for killing Rowdy. "There's a thing I could do, but if I do it you don't ever leave this place," he says. "You'll be part of this ranch until the day you die and you will do for this ranch what I say do, no matter what that is. You understand me?" Rip answers, "This ranch is the only family I've got. I'm never leaving, no matter what you do." With that assurance, the men move Rowdy's body and Rip is able to go on to become the man he is now.