Josh Lucas Reveals 'Yellowstone' Blunder That Left His Son Mocking Him

Josh Lucas makes for a fairly good younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone. The flashback scenes from across the series give the Sweet Home Alabama star a chance to stretch his mimicry skills, but they also give Lucas some family opportunities also.

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, though, he reveals that having family on the set did backfire for him. As he explains, he brought his 10-year-old son, Noah, to the Yellowstone set and hoped to have some father-son time. This was until Lucas made a mistake during a scene and took some mockery.

"To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the scene early in this season where I knock a guy out... My son was sitting at the monitor. I walked up to the guy to punch him and, frankly, I tripped. My hat fell off and I dropped my gun. My son screamed from the monitor. He was like, 'Dad, you're a fool!'"

He laughs about the moment looking back, giving credit to the editing team for making him look like less of an oaf. "I was falling apart, but they made it look good, that's for sure," Lucas said.

Lucas has been a fan of the series since he got the role, explaining his courtship with Taylor Sheridan's hit series to the outlet. "When I first started, I hadn't seen it. Nobody had seen it. And then I didn't go back to watching it until [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] called me and said, 'You're coming back for the fifth season,'" he said. "... I watched all 40 episodes in a matter of about, honestly, a week. I would fight with myself. I'd be like, 'Josh, are you doing research or are you just binge watching television?' But I definitely got obsessed by it. It's one of the best jobs ever. Being out there in Montana, having this extraordinary dialogue, and with these horses, it is an absolute dream."

Lucas' interview also brings a lot of treats for fans, including a look into Taylor Sheridan's breakneck production style and what studying Kevin Costner can achieve for you. Check it out over at Entertainment Tonight.