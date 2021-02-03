'Yellowstone' Snubbed by Golden Globes and Fans Are Heated

The 2021 Golden Globe award nominations are out, and Yellowstone fans are heated over the Paramount Network series being snubbed. When the nominees were announced, Yellowstone was nowhere to be found, with the Best Television Series Drama nominees being The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched. Yellowstone was also not nominated in any of the acting categories, such as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama or Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama.

This news has been quite upsetting for fans of the show, who feel that as one of the biggest drama's on TV over the past few years, Yellowstone deserved to be recognized. After the show debuted in 2018, it quickly earned the record for the second-most-watched television series on the ad-supported cable to air in 2018, only trailing behind The Walking Dead on AMC. Many are taking to social media to express their frustration over the Golden Globes snub, lashing out at the Hollywood Foreign Press for not including the series in this year's Golden Globe nominations. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.