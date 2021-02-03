'Yellowstone' Snubbed by Golden Globes and Fans Are Heated

By Stephen Andrew

The 2021 Golden Globe award nominations are out, and Yellowstone fans are heated over the Paramount Network series being snubbed. When the nominees were announced, Yellowstone was nowhere to be found, with the Best Television Series Drama nominees being The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched. Yellowstone was also not nominated in any of the acting categories, such as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama or Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama.

This news has been quite upsetting for fans of the show, who feel that as one of the biggest drama's on TV over the past few years, Yellowstone deserved to be recognized. After the show debuted in 2018, it quickly earned the record for the second-most-watched television series on the ad-supported cable to air in 2018, only trailing behind The Walking Dead on AMC. Many are taking to social media to express their frustration over the Golden Globes snub, lashing out at the Hollywood Foreign Press for not including the series in this year's Golden Globe nominations. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. Following the show's Season 2 finale, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season.

"I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle."

"It is always evolving and morphing into something else," Grimes added. "I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Grimes later went on to compare the show's previous seasons, explaining, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for."

"I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (series creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us," he continued, "there's no limit to the boundaries."

Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Peacock.

