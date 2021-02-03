'Yellowstone' Snubbed by Golden Globes and Fans Are Heated
The 2021 Golden Globe award nominations are out, and Yellowstone fans are heated over the Paramount Network series being snubbed. When the nominees were announced, Yellowstone was nowhere to be found, with the Best Television Series Drama nominees being The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Ratched. Yellowstone was also not nominated in any of the acting categories, such as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama or Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama.
This news has been quite upsetting for fans of the show, who feel that as one of the biggest drama's on TV over the past few years, Yellowstone deserved to be recognized. After the show debuted in 2018, it quickly earned the record for the second-most-watched television series on the ad-supported cable to air in 2018, only trailing behind The Walking Dead on AMC. Many are taking to social media to express their frustration over the Golden Globes snub, lashing out at the Hollywood Foreign Press for not including the series in this year's Golden Globe nominations. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.
emily in paris was nominated for a golden globe and yellowstone was not. hm.— sinead (@sweet_lemonadie) February 3, 2021
Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.prevnext
@goldenglobes snubbed @Yellowstone and I’m SHOCKED. Beth will come for you! 🤪🤪🤪🤪#YellowstoneTV— Errin M (@errinwith2rs) February 3, 2021
Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. Following the show's Season 2 finale, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season.prevnext
@goldenglobes please tell me how Yellowstone hasn’t been nominated?! You pick the same shows every year for awards! Yet there are better shows out there and the the reviews and ratings prove it. Diversify more. #GoldenGlobes #yellowstone @Yellowstone— brittany croxford (@b0ritt) February 3, 2021
"I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle."prevnext
@goldenglobes Congrats to all the nominees, but Kelly Reilly was snubbed. She deserves all the awards for Beth Dutton. @Yellowstone @modernwest— Jamie (@jaalyynnn) February 3, 2021
"It is always evolving and morphing into something else," Grimes added. "I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."prevnext
I agree with Carson Daly .... Yellowstone should have made the nominations this morning. Hopefully they're recognized at the SAG awards— Pamela Russell (@avatarjewelry) February 3, 2021
Grimes later went on to compare the show's previous seasons, explaining, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for."prevnext
Emily in Paris?? What’s with a real quality tv show with incredibly gifted actors and awesome writing like @Yellowstone— Lana Borghese (@LanaBorghese) February 3, 2021
"I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (series creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us," he continued, "there's no limit to the boundaries."prevnext
Appears @Yellowstone @paramountnet got the shaft again. Very disappointing @goldenglobes.— Brian Jones (@briangjones) February 3, 2021
Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Peacock.prev