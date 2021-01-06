'Yellowstone': Watch the Best of Beth Dutton in Seasons 1 and 2

✖

As fans await the fourth season of Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone, Peacock, the series' official streaming home, is giving fans a little throwback. To close out 2020, NBCUniversal's streaming service released a near 13-minute-long clip highlighting Beth Dutton's best moments, aptly titled, "Best of Beth Dutton (Seasons 1 & 2)."

Shared to YouTube on Dec. 22, the video has already racked up more than 20,000 views from diehard Yellowstone farms eager to relive Beth's best moments. The video kicks off with a scene of Beth, portrayed by Kelly Reilly, from Season 1, Episode 6, "The Remembering." It then goes way back to the very start of it all, sharing a scene from the June 2018 Yellowstone premiere, "Daybreak," with Beth asking buisnessman, "what do you think's gonna happen when I dump our 18% share tomorrow morning? I’ll tell you what. The stock will drop below 10, SEC will suspend trading, and every creditor you have will file on you. Your company will be chapter 10 by Friday, and since we're your largest creditors, I can promise you there will be no negotiating."

The video goes on to play some of Beth's other most memorable scenes from the first two seasons of the series, and it generated plenty of buzz from fans. Taking to the comments, one fan gushed, "Beth is one smart woman and I love when she allows herself being vulnerable with Rip." Another remarked Beth "is, was, and will always be a total bada–." Somebody else said, "love me some Beth," and several fans expressed their excitement for Season 4, with one writing, "I can't wait for the next season."

Fans will ultimately have to wait a little while longer for Season 4. Season 3 wrapped up in late August, and Season 4 is currently filming in Montana, with a premiere date not having yet been announced. Some cast members have shared a few behind-the-scenes photos to social media of production, sparking plenty of speculation from fans on what could possible happen in the next batch of episodes, which will come after Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger.

Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock. Select titles are available for streaming for free, with Peacock Premium subscription costing $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month. Along with Reilly, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham.