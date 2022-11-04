'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'

Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."

On Yellowstone, Asbille plays Monica Long Dutton, wife of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. Monica is a professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, and is currently expecting her second baby with Kayce. While the actress' comments might be disheartening for some fans, her Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser — who plays Rip — told ET, "I don't know about all that," and noted that series creator Taylor Sheridan does have "a ton on his plate" at the moment. "I think it just worked out the way it should, which is we want to make sure that he has time to write what he needs to write when it comes to Yellowstone," he said. "So they made that decision [to split it into two parts]."

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and has already spawned one spin-off, with more on the way.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Sheridan has also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off. Yellowstone Season 5 is set to debut on Nov. 13, on Paramount Network.