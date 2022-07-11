'Yellowstone' Season 5: Kelly Reilly Leaks Major Details About New Episodes

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly recently dropped some Season 5 leaks that reveal major details about the new episodes. In a photo posted to her Instagram Storied thread, Reilly shared a picture of the scripts for the upcoming season. Based on the photo, which was published by Taste of Country, we know the titles of a few episode.

The Season 5 premiere is titled "One Hundred Years Is Nothing," Episode 2 is "The Sting of Wisdom," Episode 4 is "Horses in Heaven," Episode 5 is "Watch 'Em Ride Away", and Episode 6 is "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You." No script was visible for Episode 3, but it is unknown why. Reilly may have had it hidden underneath another script, they could be filming out of order and she hasn't received it yet, or it's possible she isn't in the episode at all. Other details revealed include that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wrote every episode of the new series, and that Stephen Kay and Christina Voros both return to direct.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Yellowstone held its Season 4 finale back in May, and the big episode set a massive ratings record. According to Deadline, the finale nabbed 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day. This is up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, which brought in 5.2 million viewers. The Season 4 finale also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere.

Notably, the Yellowstone Season 4 finale is the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere on AMC in October 2017, which had 11.4 million viewers. "Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning in to the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve – from the center of the country to each of the coasts – and still have lots of room to grow on linear," said ViacomCBS Media Networks President and CEO, Chris McCarthy. "Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with

1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles." Yellowstone Season 5 is currently set to premiere on Nov. 5.