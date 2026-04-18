David Duchovny Addresses ‘The X-Files’ Reboot

David Duchovny is addressing Ryan Coogler’s upcoming reboot of The X-Files on Hulu.

The actor starred in the sci-fi hit as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder in all 11 seasons.

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It was announced in February that Hulu had ordered a pilot for the new X-Files series. Gillian Anderson, who portrayed Mulder’s partner, FBI Special Agent Dana Scully, recently revealed that she’s had “a few conversations” with Coogler, which may or may not lead to her reprising her beloved role. As for Duchovny, he admitted to TV Insider that he hasn’t read the script.

THE X-FILES: David Duchovny in the “Familiar” episode of THE X-FILES airing Wednesday, March 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

“I don’t know what it’s about,” he said. “Obviously [Ryan] Coogler is super talented. I’ve always thought the original frame Chris Carter created all those years ago was endless. It’s as endless as these stories. You have a believer and nonbeliever and the way they push each other and that’s the frame of the show. It’s kind of eternal. I hope they can do it.”

“Much of it depends on the writer’s room with the stories,” Duchovny continued. “What you forget is if we did 25 episodes, honestly, they were about 22 or 23 movie ideas within those episodes. That’s a hell of a burden on a writer’s room. Usually, people make movies every five years or so. We were really making like 23 a year. I wish them well, but it’s a hard job. Hopefully, they don’t have to be 25 where in this day and age they are 10 or 12.”

THE X-FILES: L-R: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in the “Home Again” episode of THE X-FILES airing Monday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

As of now, The X-Files reboot is only in the pilot stage, so it’s hard to predict where things could go if it’s ordered to series. Since the new show will be focusing on a different pair of special agents, this leaves the door open for Anderson and/or Duchovny to reprise their roles, in whatever capacity. Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler have been cast in the new show, playing “new original characters.” Their highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents “form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

More information on The X-Files Reboot should be announced soon. In the meantime, all 11 seasons of the original X-Files are streaming on Hulu. It’s possible a whole new series will join it in the near future.