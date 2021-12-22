‘Yellowstone’ Character Reveals Pregnancy in Season 4, Episode 8

Yellowstone just dropped a big surprise in its most recent episode, revealing that one of the show’s characters is pregnant. In Season 4, Episode 8 of the hit Paramount Network drama, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) are joking around at their apartment. [Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.]

Eventually, it is unveiled that Monica is pregnant. The couple’s oldest child, 16-year-old Tate (Brecken Merrill) then exclaims to his parents, “I knew those weren’t naps you were taking – ew.” While the pregnancy reveal was huge development, the newest Yellowstone episode had another moment that was even more shocking. Near the end of the episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) went to talk with Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) at a local diner. While there they noticed something wasn’t right, and surmised a robbery was in progress.

John and Rip exited the diner, and pretended to drive away. This was a cover, however, allowing John to sneak in the back of the building while Rip created a distraction. The men soon engaged in a shootout with the would-be robbers, sending bullets flying around the diner, whizzing by everyone inside. Eventually, the dust settled, with John and Rip emerging victorious against the criminals. Sherriff Haskell was not quite so luckily, unfortunately, as he was hit with a number of bullets, and tragically died at the scene.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. In addition to Grimes, Asbille, and Merrill, other series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Following the show’s Season 2 finale, Grimes spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season.

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” he said. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.” Grimes added, “It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3.”