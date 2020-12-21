'Yellowstone' Season 4: Everything We Know

The third season of Yellowstone came to a close in August 2020 and left fans pleading for more episodes. The finale was an explosive cliffhanger that created a multitude of questions about the main characters and whether they will return. Fans still have a considerable amount of time to wait until Season 4 begins, but they are already voicing theories about several important storylines. Specifically, many are proclaiming that Rip (Cole Hauser) may go on a murderous rampage to start the slate of episodes. With so much unknown, it's important to focus on some of the known information. For example, production began amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the cast and crew followed CDC guidelines. The actors headed to Montana and filmed scenes — although some said that they did so in waves in order to avoid too many people on set. Hauser and other actors then provided some updates about being on set and when they finished filming. Here is what we know about Season 4.

John Dutton View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) The end of Season 3 featured John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sitting on the side of the road after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The episode came to a close without revealing whether the patriarch of the family survived. Costner refuses to spoil anything either. Speaking with ET Canada, Costner said that he "can't say" anything about the show or his character's future. He simply said that "there's an ending that you're gonna see, hopefully it's a powerful one for you." prevnext

Returning Ranch Hands View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) While many main characters face an unknown fate following the Season 3 finale, there are multiple co-stars that are destined to return. The ranch hands played by Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Forrie J. Smith, Jen Landon, Ethan Lee and Jake Ream will all have scenes in the fourth scene. Hauser posted a photo on Instagram that showed the group together, sitting atop their respective horses. However, Jimmy (Jefferson White) was missing. prevnext

Jimmy's Return View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jefferson White (@_jeffersonwhite) Heading into Season 4, there is a consensus among fans that Jefferson White will return — although he may land in the hospital again. The beloved ranch hand showed an ability to remain on a bucking horse early in the first season. This skill led to a love of rodeo and a victory in a local competition. However, Jimmy had remained away from horses after a frightening accident and a promise to John that he would no longer take part in rodeos. Following a conversation with his girlfriend Mia, Jimmy decided to try once again. While Jimmy did not wake up after slamming into the ground during the finale, it's highly unlikely that he died. He first appeared during the pilot episode and quickly grew into a fan-favorite character. Of the "Bunkhouse Boys," Jimmy is the most popular and has the longest-running storyline prevnext

Rip Has Left the Set View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) Hauser provided a major reveal to fans in mid-November by posting a simple photo on Instagram. He showed a script sitting on a table bearing the title of an upcoming film, Panama. Hauser explained in the caption that he had finished working on Yellowstone. He hopped on a plane and headed down to Puerto Rico to meet up with Mel Gibson and an entirely different cast. Days prior, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards had revealed that they had wrapped production on their respective characters. prevnext

Wes Bentley View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) The end of Season 3 created several questions about Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and whether he was turning into an evil character. He told Rip at the end of the season that the ranch hand needed to stop calling him in a conversation that took place after a coordinated assassination attempt on the other members of the Dutton family. Bentley will obviously play a major role during Season 4, and the Yellowstone Instagram account is hinting that he might be more of a villain. prevnext

Rip Evolves View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) One key factor that will play a role in Season 4 of Yellowstone is the continuing growth of Rip. John Dutton's right-hand man evolved during Season 3, falling in love and accepting happiness. He made major strides and changed from the character that takes people to the train station into one that is more willing to give second chances. Now Hauser is promising even more. "I've had the opportunity with Rip to be able to, you know, see him grow, and talk to Taylor [Sheridan] about it, and the growth of the character through the years," Hauser said during an interview for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. "In Season 4 coming up, it's more of that, more of seeing Rip evolve." prevnext

Heavy Dose of Hospitals View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) With so many people facing uncertain fates following the Season 3 finale, there are questions about who lived and who died. Paramount Network has not provided these answers, but IMDB has added some important information. According to the cast list for the first episode of Season 4, there will be scenes at a hospital. Christopher Goodman plays a doctor while Mike D. Harris plays a hospital visitor. There are four characters that could be in the hospital — John, Kayce, Beth and Jimmy — after Season 3's explosive finale. prevnext