‘Paradise’ Season 3 Adds ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Supergirl’ Stars in Unexpected Roles

Paradise is adding two new cast members for Season 3 as series creator Dan Fogelman teases that fans have “no idea” where the Hulu series will take them next.

On Wednesday, Fogelman shared a photo on Instagram that revealed Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets) and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) would be making appearances on Season 3.

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While he didn’t reveal anything about who the new additions to the cast would be playing, fans were quick to theorize that the new characters could be in outer space, based on their jumpsuits.

“S3,” Fogelman captioned the photo, teasing, “You have no idea where this thing is going. #Paradise.” In the comments, cast member Krys Marshall quipped, “Dan can’t keep a secret to save his life!”

It’s unclear where Season 3 will pick up for Paradise after the explosive Season 2 finale played out back in March.

The show’s second season ended with Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier evacuating the doomsday bunker as the quantum A.I. supercomputer powering it became too powerful and began to disrupt reality. Before Xavier fled, however, Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) revealed to him that there was another bunker 100 miles away under the Denver airport, setting the scene for Season 3.

(Hulu)

Paradise previously announced that ER alum Julianna Margulies would join Season 3 in a role that’s being kept a secret for the time being. Season 2 of Paradise also starred Brown, Nicholson, Marshall, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers serving as recurring guest stars.

In March, Paradise was officially renewed for a third season, with executive producer and writer John Hoberg hinting the month before in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it could be the show’s final season.



“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward,” Hoberg told the outlet, adding that the second season is “setting up that there are a lot of things going on in two different places. And if I were a viewer, I would wonder if those two different things might come together at some point.”

Paradise is created and executive produced by Fogelman. Brown, Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa also executive produce. The series is a 20th Television production.

Paradise Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.



