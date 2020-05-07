'Yellowstone' Season 3 Trailer Has Fans Anxious for More

The Season 3 trailer for Yellowstone dropped on Wednesday, and fans of the Paramount Network series have been beside themselves for the upcoming premiere on June 21. They've also weighed in about their anticipation on Twitter, even though the show is weeks away.

The trailer teases a whole bunch of new tensions among the Dutton family, not to mention some new foes, as well. Not to mention the usual lies, deception, fistfights, and range life that dominates the modern-day western. One thing appears very clear: as the heat rises, the Duttons intend to stand their ground and defend their home. Series star Luke Grimes even teased what fans could expect in the coming season in an interview with PopCulture.

"It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle. It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3." After pointing out how the series has evolved from the first season to the second, Grimes added that "At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for."

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the owner of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. While Season 3 won't premiere on the Paramount Network until June 21, which also happens to be Fathers Day, fans are already having trouble holding back their excitement.