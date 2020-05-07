'Yellowstone' Season 3 Trailer Has Fans Anxious for More
The Season 3 trailer for Yellowstone dropped on Wednesday, and fans of the Paramount Network series have been beside themselves for the upcoming premiere on June 21. They've also weighed in about their anticipation on Twitter, even though the show is weeks away.
The trailer teases a whole bunch of new tensions among the Dutton family, not to mention some new foes, as well. Not to mention the usual lies, deception, fistfights, and range life that dominates the modern-day western. One thing appears very clear: as the heat rises, the Duttons intend to stand their ground and defend their home. Series star Luke Grimes even teased what fans could expect in the coming season in an interview with PopCulture.
"It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle. It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3." After pointing out how the series has evolved from the first season to the second, Grimes added that "At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for."
Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the owner of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. While Season 3 won't premiere on the Paramount Network until June 21, which also happens to be Fathers Day, fans are already having trouble holding back their excitement.
'You are the trailer park, I am the tornado' ...😯😲😟#YellowstoneTVhttps://t.co/LFgGUX7C8Q— Wynn Lare (@RippleCreekNW) May 7, 2020
Bring it on can’t wait!! Beth is the badest smartest woman character on TV right now. This is the binge-worthiest show on TV #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/gnoKLWWGi1— Mex-Cellent in STL (@StLNetworkGuru2) May 7, 2020
The @Yellowstone season 3 trailer is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Yellowstone is it June 21st yet??— SkolVikings (@Spencer2671) May 6, 2020
Oh my I can't wait to to see season 3. #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone #KevinCostner #LukeGrimes https://t.co/wI6Kr6VshQ— FiftyShadesOR - NikkiG26 (@NikkiG262) May 7, 2020
"You are the Trailer Park, I am the tornado." -Beth Dutton
Music to my freaking ears! Oh how I've MISSED #bethdutton so much!! Can't wait for Season 3 to drop June 21st @Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/42prmgCMy1— Maxima Montano (@MaximaMontano) May 6, 2020
Sooooo good! The entire cast is perfect. #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/jE3PLbyL5l— Anita Bischoff (@Gemini_53) May 6, 2020
I can’t wait for season 3 of Yellowstone.— Jake Beckley (@MrBeckley10) May 7, 2020
Not sure the @Yellowstone marketing and production team could’ve done a better job on picking a release date for season 3
This year’s Father’s Day evening is going to be absolute insanity!
Where’s my cowboy hat?!?!#YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/5U4gV37gV0— James Danielson (@snag1025) May 6, 2020
From start to finish, one of my favorite series ever so far! #YellowstoneTV— Justin Cline (@tiredoflies66) May 6, 2020
Season 3 of Yellowstone starts next month and I’m hype as fuck!— Gage Curran (@GageCurran) May 7, 2020
I love this show! I’ve always had a thing for westerns but it’s very modern. Watch, you will be hooked by the 3rd episode. #YellowstoneTV— Samantha Shankle (@godsgirl726) May 6, 2020
Regresa Kevin Costner ... Yellowstone ! pic.twitter.com/wo2VSvK4aJ— Gustavo Pierral (@gustavopierral) May 6, 2020
This show is seriously one of the best written and acted shows I've seen in a while! The music is pretty dope too!!! Season 3 gonna be 🔥!!! Can't wait for it to be back #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/vUFufZ8oMj— ❄️nbcmanifestfangurl❄️ (@zekaelafangurl) May 6, 2020