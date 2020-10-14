'Yellowstone' Season 3 Coming to Peacock in November

✖

Yellowstone Season 3 is about to become available to a whole new audience, as the drama series will be coming to Peacock in November. According to Deadline, Season 3 of the hit Paramount Network show will debut on Peacock on Nov. 22. The outlet also noted that Peacock is the exclusive streaming service for Yellowstone in the United States.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Following the show's Season 2 finale, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com and shared what he fans could expect from the next season. "I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said.

"Like a throwback to how TV used to be while also satisfying contemporary audiences' taste for movie stars, R-rated content, and cinematic scope." See where @yellowstone landed on our list of 100 Best Shows: https://t.co/wTp4zDt8Vn pic.twitter.com/pbCgpP5VZI — TV Guide (@TVGuide) October 2, 2020

"It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle," Grimes added. "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Grimes later went on to compare the show's previous seasons, explaining, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for. I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (series creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us... there's no limit to the boundaries."

The news of Yellowstone Season hitting Peacock comes after it was reveled that the show may be in for a formatting change in future seasons. This is due to the Paramount Network preparing to rebrand as Paramount Movie Network, and gear its programming towards movies rather than TV shows. However, its been made clear that Yellowstone is not going anywhere, it just may start featuring longer episodes, possibly airing back-to-back.