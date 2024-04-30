It's the end of an era for one Rochester news station. According to 13WHAM News, longtime anchor Don Alhart will be retiring, with his last official broadcast on June 6. The date is a special one, as it's the 58th anniversary of when he began his career at 13WHAM ABC. He began working as a news reporter in 1965 before joining Channel 13 full-time a year later after graduating from Ithaca College.

Just last October, Guinness World Records awarded Alhart the record for the longest career as a TV news broadcaster (male). At 79 years old, Alhart worked in the television industry for 57 years and 38 days as of July 14, 2023. On top of the world record, he was also honored with the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in television news five times. During his long career, Alhart had reported on some of the biggest news events, such as the 1971 Attica Prison uprising and 9/11, among many others.

"I am grateful for the loyal viewers who allowed me to pursue a lifelong career passion while also serving a community I love," Alhart said. "I would never look back and wish that I had done something else. The ability to say that may be one of the greatest gifts of all."

"Don maintains the highest possible standards in all aspects of his life and career," 13WHAM Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels said. "His commitment to quality journalism is reflected in generations of broadcasting professionals that follow and have benefited from his example and mentorship. It remains a significant part of his legacy."

On top of his longevity in broadcast news, Don Alhart is an active member and past president of Rochester Rotary Club and was district governor for Rotary International. He's also worked with organizations such as the Jordan Health Center, the AI Sigl Community of Agencies, and the ARC of Monroe. He wrote the children's book Sibley's Christmas Adventure, with all proceeds supporting the ARC of Monroe.

Those in the Rochester area will definitely want to prepare to say goodbye to a beloved part of the news industry. While it will be hard to match the kind of success he's had and replace him, it will surely be exciting to see who could be taking on the mantle.