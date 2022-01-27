‘Yellowstone’: Ron Perlman’s New Fiancee Had an Infamous Role

Ron Perlman‘s fiance Allison Dunbar might look familiar to fans of Yellowstone. In the season two episode, “Enemies by Monday,” Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was framed by a racist jewelry store owner named Veronique (Dunbar) and detained after she accuses Monica of shoplifting from her store. Luckily, Beth (Kelly Reilly) was an old classmate of Veronique’s, so she was able to free Monica and dress the racist woman down.

Dunbar, 44, is a comedian and actress, and she confirmed the news that she and Perlman, 71, were engaged on Instagram on Jan. 25. She posted a montage of videos and photos of the two together, and called the Sons of Anarchy star “tres hot.” Dunbar is also a member of The Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles.

This will be the second marriage for both stars. Perlman was previously married to Opal Stone from 1981 to 2019, and they share two children, daughter Blake Amanda Perlman and son Brandon Avery Perlman. Dunbar was previously married to hockey player Sean O’Donnell, and they share a daughter. Dunbar and O’Donnell reportedly split in 2004. Perlman and Dunbar have been linked since May 2019. He filed for divorce from Stone in November 2019.

The engagement news comes several months after Perlman and Stone finalized their divorce. In October 2021, Perlman was ordered to pay Stone $12,500 per month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Perlman will only stop paying Stone, a jewelry designer if she gets married or passes away. Perlman was also agreed to cover Stone’s attorney fees and split the profits of the sale of their New York City apartment. The documents also show that Perlman will pay Stone 20% of his gross income annually, up to a maximum of $1.5 million, to Stone.

Dunbar has over 60 credits to her name, according to her IMDb profile. She made her first appearance on television in the 1994 Law & Order episode “Doubles.” Since then, she has had recurring and guest roles on dozens of shows, including Wings, Diagnosis Murder, CSI, Strip Mall, Drake & Josh, Cold Case, Bones, and Rizzoli & Isles. She was in five episodes of The Sopranos as Nicole Lupertazzi. In 2018, she worked with Perlman on the Crackle series StartUp. Dunbar had a lead role in the short-lived Hulu show Quick Draw.