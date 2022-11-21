'Yellowstone' Sees Major Character in Cuffs in Latest Episode

The second episode of Yellowstone Season 5 was a real doozy, and found one major character winding up in handcuffs. During the episode, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) lands a pretty big business win and comes home to her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), with the intention to celebrate. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers below.

The newly married couple head out to a bar in town, and spend the night drinking and dancing. At one point, a woman hit on Rip, which did not go over well with Beth, who reacted by hitting the woman with a beer bottle. A brawl breaks out in the bar, ending with the sheriff and his deputies showing up and hauling everyone outside. Seemingly not content with the lack of closure, Beth walks over to the woman who hit on Rip and punches her in the face. Beth is then cuffed and put in the back of a sheriff's car.

Rip steps in to defend them, telling Ramsey (Rob Kirkland) — the new sheriff — that he was fighting a bouncer for placing Beth in a chokehold. Ramsey makes it clear that he doesn't care how things were done before, now that he's in charge he is playing by the book. This means that Beth is under arrest for aggravated assault since the woman is choosing to press charges. Rip offers Ramsey a warning that taking this hard of a stance could mean trouble for him with the Duttons, but Ramsey goes on reading Beth her Miranda rights.

In the brutal Season 5premiere of Yellowstone, the Dutton family found themselves facing an absolutely heartbreaking death together. In the episode, a very pregnant Monica (Kelsey Asbille) needs to go to the hospital, but Kayce (Luke Grimes) is tied up dealing with a ranch problem, so she drives herself with their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) in the car. On the way, the pair are involved in a terrible accident. We eventually learn that the tragic incident caused Monica to lose her baby.

Sitting with a broken arm, Tate tells the family, "I had a brother. For an hour, anyway. ... They named him John." The episode ends with a heartbreaking image of the Dutton family outside of the hospital room, while Kayce holds Monica in the bed.

Notably, ahead of the premiere, Grimes spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans could expect from Season 5, and he teased it would be "heavy" for Kayce and Monica. "It's tough," he said." I think the show, the whole thing is the drama. The whole thing is about how much can we put these people through?" Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network.