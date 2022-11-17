'Yellowstone': Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals Painful Injury

When Wes Bentley hit the red carpet at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere event, he looked dapper as ever in a suit, but fans couldn't help but notice one concerning aspect of his ensemble: a medical boot. Bentley, who stars as Jamie Dutton, appeared to have suffered some sort of injury, and the story behind the injury is wild!

Sitting down with Kelly Clarkson on her namesake talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor claimed he got fitted in the medical boot after he "kicked a bear," though he admitted that was just the "cool" version of the story. Asked about his boot, Bentley asked Clarkson, "do you want the real story or do you want the cool story," to which the singer said she wanted the "cool" story.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"We were out camping with my kids and my wife and a bear attacked us. I didn't know I had it in me. I roundhouse kicked the bear and he, like, paused," Bentley claimed. "I didn't physically hurt the bear. But I think I emotionally hurt the bear. It started crying and I started crying because I cry... We talked it out and everything was okay. So I just, I learned not to kick bears."

The story is identical to the one he told reporters during the Season 5 premiere event. Questioned about the boot, Bentley told them "a bear approached and I kicked him in the face and broke my foot. But the bear started crying. I didn't know bears could cry. But this bear was crying." If anyone had doubts about the legitimacy of the story, Bentley made it clear he was stretching the truth at least to some degree when he hilariously claimed that the bear "felt bad, he apologized to my kids and made them a nice meal." He later admitted, "I just like to tease things constantly! I never leave the mentality." For now, it remains unclear if there is any truth in Bentley's humorous tale, and it seems unlikely the actor will reveal the true reason behind the injury anytime soon.

Bentley stars as Jamie Dutton, the son of big cattle ranch owner John Dutton and his wife Evelyn Dutton, on the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone. The popular show kicked off its fifth season Sunday night. Along with Bentley, Season 5 stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. New episodes of the Taylor Sheridan-created series air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.