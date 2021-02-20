✖

Yellowstone fans will have to wait and see if Kelly Reilly returns to Season 4 of the Paramount Network drama, but, in the meantime, they can watch her in an all-new movie. Reilly stars in Eight For Silver, a horror film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 30. While Yellowstone viewers are used to seeing her as the fearless Beth Dutton on the modern western, Reilly's role in Eight for Silver, which was filmed in France, is much more subdued. In fact, the differences are what drew her to the role, as she explained to Screen Rant in an interview published on Feb. 4.

"I live in America, and I've been working for the past few years on a show called Yellowstone, where I play a very fierce character," she noted. "As an actor, you really want to keep changing it up for yourself and dipping into different things to keep your own taste bud alive. Playing someone so utterly different from this character that I had been so immersed in for a few years, I was just like, 'Yes, I'm in!'"

She went on to detail her character, Isabelle Laurent, and what makes her so unlike Beth. "In the character, there was constraint and silence and loneliness," Reilly said. "And I just felt like she doesn't really use her voice; she's not able to. I didn't want to overcomplicate it, and it was just a completely different box of colors to play with. I love period dramas, too, so it was good to get back into that. I didn't hesitate, I just wanted to know more about the story and how I could root myself as an actor to help tell it."

Eight for Silver, which Sean Ellis wrote and directed, currently has no release date. However, PopCulture.com will update you whenever one emerges. As for Yellowstone Season 4, it's unclear exactly when it will premiere. However, production is completed, so it will presumably air sometime in 2021. It will first air on Paramount Network, as did Seasons 1-3. It will later stream on Peacock, which is the current streaming home for the series.