'Yellowstone' Fans Melt Over Rainy Rip Wheeler Photo

Yellowstone fans are impatiently counting the days until they can watch the first episode of Season 4. They don't have an exact air date, but these fans have made it clear that they are willing to wait however long it takes until Rip Wheeler is back on their TV screens where he belongs. For now, they will continue to comment on every photo that surfaces on social media.

The TV show's official Twitter account posted a photo that showed actor Cole Hauser in character as Rip and sitting astride the horse. The rain fell from the sky and added a gloomy effect to the image. The Yellowstone fans saw the photo and reacted with a mix of excitement and adoration. They proclaimed that Rip is the best character in the show and that he is one "handsome fella." Many others made predictions about how Rip would avenge his loved ones following the explosive Season 3 finale.