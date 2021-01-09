'Yellowstone' Fans Melt Over Rainy Rip Wheeler Photo
Yellowstone fans are impatiently counting the days until they can watch the first episode of Season 4. They don't have an exact air date, but these fans have made it clear that they are willing to wait however long it takes until Rip Wheeler is back on their TV screens where he belongs. For now, they will continue to comment on every photo that surfaces on social media.
The TV show's official Twitter account posted a photo that showed actor Cole Hauser in character as Rip and sitting astride the horse. The rain fell from the sky and added a gloomy effect to the image. The Yellowstone fans saw the photo and reacted with a mix of excitement and adoration. They proclaimed that Rip is the best character in the show and that he is one "handsome fella." Many others made predictions about how Rip would avenge his loved ones following the explosive Season 3 finale.
I'm waiting till it comes back bc he's going to kill everyone who hurt his family.— sweethomebakes (@sweethomebake) January 8, 2021
“I’m going to show you how to get rid of problems so they don’t become new problems”— Richard Garza (@rgarza_5ive) January 9, 2021
Absolutely not! 😍🤠— Gershwinphile (@gershwinphile) January 9, 2021
This scenery is a sight for sore eyes.— 🌼Wendy (@27cc40a7ee3a402) January 9, 2021
Brava, 👏 to the photographer 😉
RIP is delicious 😘
Nothing here to see but a man. A real man. My man Rip💞🙏🏽🤗 #TeamRip #YellowstoneTV— michaeline jean (@michaeline_jean) January 9, 2021
When it comes to Rip, no comment needed. He rules. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/UBMR2FINZM— Ealasaid (@Ealasaid1743) January 9, 2021
In a heartbeat— MeMawSue (@MeMawSue1) January 9, 2021
This guy is a Marlboro man, the brawny guy and a bit of Clint Eastwood all in one. 😍— Jesse's girl😷 (@jestor810) January 8, 2021
I've always wanted to marry @colehauser he's got the clean bad boy look I love.— KoKo is GMom🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@KoKo1Gee) January 8, 2021
No comment required, beautiful picture speaks for itself. Brightened my day!— Kathy @kathy083107 (@Kathy083107) January 8, 2021
Here comes the storm— Misty Brooks (@countrywildcat) January 9, 2021
Need help? Call Rip— Doug Blackley (@DougBlackley) January 9, 2021
Rip is my spirit animal.— Tyson McMahon (@GoGiants17) January 8, 2021