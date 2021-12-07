‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Getting a Massive Treat, Courtesy of Jefferson White

The Yellowstone universe is expanding! With two Yellowstone spinoffs on the way, the hit Paramount Network show is about to get the podcast treatment, with series star Jefferson White, who stars as ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom, set to host the official Yellowstone podcast. The podcast is set to premiere on Thursday, Dec. 9 ahead of the premiere of Season 4, Episode 7.

First confirmed by PEOPLE, the upcoming podcast, “the only official Yellowstone podcast,” will see White sitting down for chats with special guests and his fellow cast members for “exclusive interviews and behind the scenes insight.” The podcast will also take fans “behind the scenes of the culture and community that built the television series” According to the podcast’s official synopsis, fans should “saddle up” for an “epic audio adventure covering it all from ranching rodeos reservations and everything in between.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am excited to announce that I am hosting the official Yellowstone podcast. As you dig into all things Yellowstone on all your screens, I’m going to be bringing you behind-the-scenes stories from all of your favorite cast, crew and more,” White said in a trailer for the podcast. “But this isn’t just your typical recap show, we are going to unpack the world of Yellowstone, everything from rodeo to ranching to reservation. This is about getting the full picture of the culture and the community that surround the show.”

While the full guest list hasn’t been confirmed, the official website for the podcast revealed that White will be joined by co-stars Cole Houser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reiley (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton). PEOPLE reports that the podcast will also explore the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1883. Set to premiere on Sunday, Dec. 19, the series tracks the Dutton family’s journey across the Great Plains to Montana, where they will establish the massive ranch at the heart of the drama in Yellowstone. It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. It is unclear if any of the 1883 cast will appear as guests on the official Yellowstone podcast.

The official Yellowstone podcast is produced by 101 Studios and Paramount Network. The podcast is set to premiere on Thursday, Dec. 9, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast-listening sites and apps. Fans can catch new episodes of Yellowstone when they premiere on Paramount Network on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.