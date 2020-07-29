'Yellowstone' Completely Snubbed in Emmy Nominations

Yellowstone is currently in the midst of its third season, which premiered on June 21, and is seeing some of its best viewership numbers to date. While more and more viewers are tuning into the Paramount Network series, the love of the show didn’t carry over into the voting committee when it came time to make nominations for the Emmy Awards.

The series came up empty-handed with not a single nomination. It may not be a total surprise, however, as Yellowstone, which has been renewed for a fourth season, doesn’t typically gain the recognition from major award shows. In 2019, it picked up three total nominations, two of which coming from the Hollywood Post Alliance Awards. The series made its big debut in 2018 and follows the story of a ranching family in Montana that deals with the everyday struggles of life in the country. The Dutton family takes center stage in this affair with Kevin Costner starring and joined by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.

Fans of the show voiced their frustrations over the lack of inclusion for Yellowstone. One user felt Reily was snubbed for Best Actress, calling it a “travesty” and writing, “She’s consistently the best actress on TV with such a well written story, cast and crew.” Another user was simply blown away that the show wasn’t up for a single category, “This show is so Emmy worthy I cannot believe they did not get one nomination!”

On the other end of the spectrum when it came to Emmy nominations, no network has ever stood as high as Netflix, which set the record with 160 nominations. Leading the way for the service was Ozark, Stranger Things, The Crown -- all of which landed Best Drama consideration -- and even Tiger King, which picked up six nominations. HBO lays claim to the show with the most recognition, a feat that usually was held by the company throughout Game of Thrones’ run, as Watchmen picked up 26 nominations.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will look a little differently this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Details continue to roll out but the ceremony, which will be held on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET, is likely to be in a virtual format with Jimmy Kimmel set to host. This will be the late night host’s third time hosting the event, previously doing so in 2012 and 2016. The program decided not to have a host in 2019.