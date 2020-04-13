‘Yellowstone’ Viewers Really Want Season 3 Early to Watch While Quarantined

Yellowstone Season 3 is poised for a June 17 debut on the Paramount Network, but fans are hoping to see it even sooner. A majority of the U.S. is under quarantine advisement as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Many states are also under “safer at home” orders, which requires citizens to stay inside unless they’re leaving for essential needs, such as groceries or health care. All this time at home has caused streaming and TV viewership to spike, with Americans turning to their favorite programs (as well as new hits like Netflix’s Tiger King) to pass the time and distract themselves from the world’s problems. Yellowstone fans are no different and are hoping to see new episodes early.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Yellowstone viewers around Twitter keep wondering if Paramount Network could take advantage of this new time at home and drop the season early. Lots of users want it, and it would surely continue the ratings successes that the Kevin Costner-led drama has given the network, which launched in 2018 after Spike TV was rebranded.

There is no word yet on if Paramount Network is considering moving up Yellowstone Season 3, and it’s worth noting doing so could cause a gap in original programming for the network after it airs. (Production on nearly every U.S. TV show’s production has been shut down due to the pandemic.) However, that has not stopped fans from asking. Scroll through to see what Yellowstone fans having saying about the desired Yellowstone Season 3 drop.

“I need season 3 of Yellowstone in my life,” one fan wrote.

“Yellowstone, season 3. The world needs you,” a second fan tweeted.

Hey @paramountnet, Let’s go ahead with an early release of @Yellowstone season 3, we are ready. Make this happen. Ok? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/mAD08471vt — Brad Shelton🧢 (@UCCoachShelton) April 9, 2020

“Any chance @Yellowstone Season 3 could be released a little early? #YellowstoneTV #COVID,” another fan asked.

“They should’ve released Yellowstone season 3 during all of this,” a fourth Twitter user asked.

Gotta wait ‘til June for @Yellowstone season 3 … 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1O4UuyUKIg — TB12 🐐 Forever a Patriot (@Naomi_107) April 9, 2020

“I’m gonna need @Yellowstone to go ahead and release season 3 so I don’t go insane during this quarantine,” a fifth viewer wrote.

“Please release #Yellowstone Season 3 early!!! #Paramount #ParamountNetwork,” a sixth tweeted.

“@Yellowstone how about we bump up that release date of Season 3 to April 17th instead of June 17th,” another fan suggested.

“I am counting the days until Season 3.. is there anyway @Yellowstone can bring this forward?” an eighth person wrote. “June seems like years away!!! Love Jimmy! But love #RipWheeler@colehauser so much more!! #coronavirus”

“@Yellowstone needs to start season 3 early!!!! Everyone is stuck at home!!!!” another person tweeted.

“Can we start @Yellowstone Season 3 early this year? Tonight??” yet another person asked.

“@paramountnet should move up season 3 of Yellowstone considering we are all stuck in doors,” a viewer suggested.

“Wish Yellowstone would release season 3 right now,” another Yellowstone fan wished.

“This would be a great time to release season 3 of Yellowstone,” an eager viewer tweeted.

“If we have to be quarantined the least @paramountnet can do is release season 3 of @Yellowstone,” one more fan added, joining countless others. While there is no word on if these fans’ wishes will come true, they can revisit Seasons 1 and 2 wherever you buy digital programming. You can also watch every episode on Paramount Network’s website, if you have a cable subscription.