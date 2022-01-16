‘Yellowjackets’ Star Melanie Lynskey’s Co-Stars Defend Her Against Body Shaming on Set

Yellowjackets has become one of the must-see shows of the year over the course of its first season, particularly after the explosive finale that sent viewers into a tailspin. A major part of the show’s success is due to Melanie Lynskey’s performance as Shauna. With her quietly simmering portrayal of a woman who has gone through immense trauma (Surviving In the wilderness for 19 months! Potentially eating her friends!) and how that’s left her with seriously arrested development, Lynskey has been a major powerhouse onscreen. Despite her talent, Lynskey faced pushback from producers about her weight.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lynskey explained that while the fan theories about the show were fun, she took some offense at the fact that many viewers didn’t think that Shauna’s relationship with Adam (Peter Gadiot) seemed plausible. “I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?’” Lynskey, who is 44, explained.

However, this wasn’t the only pushback she received over the fact that she isn’t rail-thin. According to Lynskey, a member of the production team made comments about her weight as well. “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,” Lynskey said. Luckily, her castmates Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis supported her when she told them about her experience. Lewis even took matters Into her own hands and wrote a letter to the Yellowjackets producers defending Lynskey.

However, this unfortunate incident helped Lynskey really find Shauna’s rage and channel all her feelings into the work. “I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because [ she wanted] women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important,” Lynskey said. The Yellowjackets season finale is now available to stream on Showtime.