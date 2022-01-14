7 Questions That The ‘Yellowjackets’ Finale Needs to Answer

Yellowjackets, the new horror drama from Showtime, has become the latest television show that has the internet in its grip. The series tells the story of a ’90s high school soccer team whose plane went down in the Canadian wilderness, leaving them stranded for 19 months. The episodes cut between what happened to the girls during that brutal time and 25 years later as the survivors have tried to carry on with their lives and reckon with what happened out there. Namely, cannibalism.

The viciously great first season of Yellowjackets is coming to a close on Sunday, and while the season will surely end with as many questions as answers (don’t worry, it’s already been renewed), fans are desperate for a few things to come to light. It might be wishful thinking, but here are the questions we’re hoping get answered during the finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who is the Antler Queen?

While the last episode, “Doomcoming,” seemed to point to Lottie (Courtney Eaton) becoming the Antler Queen, there are still many options for girls who could take on the title. Honestly, at this point, it is unclear what the exact role the apparent leader takes in the violent ritual teased in the pilot episode. Are they running the show? Or are they the next girl to be sacrificed? While Lottie and her visions have made her the frontrunner, Yellowjackets could still throw a curveball and posit someone like Jackie (Ella Purnell) or even Shauna (Sophie Nélisse in the past, Melanie Lynskey in the present) could don the horns.

Who Killed Travis?

One of the major mysteries in the present day is the question of who killed Travis (Kevin Alves) and for what purpose. Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is convinced that his death was not a suicide, a theory that is supported by the hints of a ritual that may have occurred at the site of his death and the presence of that mysterious symbol. What does that symbol mean?!

Who Sent the Postcards?

“Doomcoming” also blew up several popular fan theories over who Is sending the living Yellowjackets ominous postcards. While Shauna’s husband Jeff (Warren Kole) turned out to be the blackmailer and Adam (Peter Gadiot) was just some guy who was actually into Shauna (allegedly), we still need to know who is trying to remind the Yellowjackets of what they did.

Who is the Girl in the Pit?

One of the mysteries that has tormented fans since the first episode Is the question of who Is the girl chased Into the pit and killed In the opening sequence? The way that the scene is cut hints that the unidentified girl is eaten by the group, and fans have been obsessively trying to piece together theories on Reddit. The popular theory is that the girl is in fact Jackie, and this is a sound theory considering how the group is starting to turn on their former team captain. However, it could be someone like Mari (Alexa Barajas) or one of the unnamed Yellowjacket Red Shirts. A crazier theory is that the scene is actually taking place in the present and the girl in the scene is Shauna’s daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardine).

Who is Still Alive?

The present storyline has focused on Shauna, Natalie, Misty (Christina Ricci in the present, Samantha Hanratty in the past), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress in the present, Jasmine Savoy Brown in the past) as players who definitely survived the ordeal. However, there have been references to other survivors, but no one has been named or revealed yet. While many viewers are desperately hoping that fan-favorite Van (Liv Hewson) survives, it would be a great twist for the assumed-dead Jackie to still be alive and seeking revenge.

Is the Supernatural Involved?

Between the ever-present symbol, Lottie’s Increasingly disturbing visions, the events at the seance, and the growing dread In the forest, many fans are theorizing that some sort of malevolent supernatural entity is tormenting the survivors in the woods and even keeping them trapped. With both rescue missions failing, one can’t help but wonder if there is something else at play. While the paranoia growing could just be the effects of living off the grid and the toll that the isolation takes on the group’s mental health, it isn’t outside of the realm of possibility that things could get even spookier.

What Fractures The Group?

At this point In the season, the cracks are beginning to show as the group gets more and more desperate. Any authority that Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) had is completely gone, and the incident with the hallucinogenic mushrooms proved that violence is just a hairsbreadth away from happening at any moment. However, they are still largely working as a team and aren’t quite to the point of rationalizing cannibalism/. However, winter is coming, Shauna is pregnant, and even more desperate times lay ahead. Will we see the tipping point In the finale? Yellowjackets airs on Showtime Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET and is available to stream on the app Sundays at 12:01 a.m. ET.