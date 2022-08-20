'Yellowjackets' Casts 'Lord of the Rings' Alum for Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 2 has scored Elijah Wood for its cast. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would take on a guest role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Wood confirmed the news with a cheerful tweet not long after.

Yellowjackets is a psychological drama about the survivors of a horrific plane crash in 1996. It centers around a team of high school soccer players whose plane went down while flying over the Canadian wilderness, depicting them both at the time of the crash and as adults in 2021. Wood will reportedly play Walter, a "citizen detective" who will come into conflict with Misty (Christina Ricci) in the present-day timeline. As the show relies so much on its ensemble cast, Wood intimated that he is excited to collaborate with them on this project.

I am beyond stoked to join y'all! https://t.co/SnhE3YL0JQ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 19, 2022

"I am beyond stoked to join y'all!" He wrote on Friday. His post picked up several thousand likes, and many fans left comments on how eager they are to see him on the series. Many remarked that they wouldn't have thought of him themselves, but that he has just the right kind of skill for a show like this.

"You start it as a fan in season one to now be in it in the second season not just that, but working alongside partners you've worked with and admire, your life is good okay," one person wrote. Another added: "Mother of God I just started watching this last night- I had no idea why- now I know. I am incapable of escaping Elijah Wood's planetary cinematic pull!"

Yellowjackets has announced two other new cast members joining in Season 2 already. Simone Kessell of Obi-Wan Kenobi fame will play the adult version of Lottie Matthews, who has not been depicted so far. The younger version of Lottie is portrayed by Courtney Eaton. Meanwhile, Lauren Ambrose of Six Feet Under will play the adult version of Van, who is played by Liv Hewson in the 1996 timeline.

Yellowjackets also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawney Cypress, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nelisse. It was co-created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for Showtime, where it is available to stream now. Season 2 is expected to go into production on Aug. 30, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.