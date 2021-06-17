WWE Alum Working on New Cop Show

✖

A WWE alum is working on on a new cop show. According to Deadline, Karlee Leilani Perez, who was known as Maxine in WWE, is teaming up with Power executive producer Mark Canton in a new series called Miami River Cops. The series is based on the life of former police officer Victor Zapata.

Miami River Cops will follow Zapata as a young street officer dealing with drug dealers, racist commanders and his own questionable motivations. This all leads to him and his closest friends transforming from cops to criminals in Mami during the 1980s. This will be one of the few projects Perez will produce under her deal with Canton's Atmosphere Entertainment.

“I could not be more excited to join this wonderfully talented team in creating this series that will powerfully connect the 80’s with modern times,” said Mark Canton. “It will be filled with twists and turns as the audience, through the eyes of the protagonist and his cop cohorts, experience the impact of losing touch with their sworn duty to protect and serve and instead turn to the dark side.”

Perez is looking forward to telling the world the story of Zapata. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share this story with the world," she said. "I appreciate Mark’s continued effort to empower women such as myself. Mark and Dorothy Canton are brilliant creatives and I look forward to collaborating with them.” Perez, 35, made the move to acting after spending time in WWE from 2009-2012. Most recently, Perez starred in the movie Seized which also features Mario Van Peebles and Scott Adkins.

Perez began her WWE career at the developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. Her name during her debut was "The Candy Girl" before being changed to Liviana. In 2010 Perez appeared on the third season of NXT as Maxine before being eliminated later in the series. She would then appeared on NXT Redemption and feud with Kaitlyn over time before appearing on the main roster on May 7, 2012. Perez teamed with Natalya, and the duo lost in a match to Layla and Kelly Kelly. Her last WWE appearance was on Raw on June 25 taking part in a Divas Summertime Beach Battle Royal. She asked for her release from WWE a few days later.

"I don't know if it was something specific or things over time. WWE, there's pros and cons with the company," Perez said in an interview with PWInsider at the time. "It was a company I enjoyed working for. I was able to use tools and broaden myself, and make myself better as an entertainer because of the company and I was very grateful for that. The climb to the top, and the fighting to get to that spot - there's so many talented people in the company, and there's so many talented people that aren't utilized. It's politics, and I don't always agree with it."