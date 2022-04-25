Selena Gomez Enjoys Disney Channel Reunion With 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Co-Star

✖

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone, her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, joined forces Saturday night for a memorable Disney Channel reunion. In a spontaneous TikTok performance, they sang their famous song, "Crazy Hat," from the hit show. Gomez wrote in the video, "We had to...".

The song was first performed by Gomez, 29, and Stone, 29, who played best friends Alex Russo and Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place after seeing a person wearing a strange hat in the fourth episode of the first season. Gomez has seemingly kept in touch with other co-stars from the show, getting together with cast member David Henrie in 2020 to promote Henrie's directorial debut, This Is the Year, which she executive-produced.

Henrie told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that he and Gomez, who played siblings, Justin and Alex Russo, discuss rebooting Wizards of Waverly Place "all the time." "It's not formal," the 30-year-old actor said. "But Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing."

Gomez rose to fame at 15 years old with her role in the Disney TV series, which aired from 2007 to 2012. She became a superstar following the series' quick success. During the virtual panels of the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour in 2021, Gomez recently talked about her experience making the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She told reporters, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, and I didn't know what I was doing."

"What I'd say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this." Gomez added that as a child actor, "I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set, and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can." She continued, "It's just it's really nice to be back on TV, and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."