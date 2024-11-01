‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum Calls Out Co-Star David Henrie for Blocking Him

While Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie is living it up with new sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, his former co-star is calling him out. Dan Benson, who played the best friend of Henrie’s Justin Russo, slammed the actor for blocking him. He took to his Instagram to share a video of Henrie having him blocked him X, and Benson fake crying. In the caption, the now-OnlyFans model wrote, “We pretended to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??”

The blocking came on the heels of recent press for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, where Henrie and the cast participated in a BuzzFeed game to find out which OG Wizards character they are. A clip shared by itweetering on X shows the cast going over which recurring character they’d want to bring back. One of the options was Benson’s Zeke Beakerman, and while Henrie didn’t directly give his opinion, he said, “I can’t believe you put one of these people on here.” His on-screen wife, Mimi Gianopulos, also noticed right away and agreed with him, while, surprisingly, the young cast caught on as well.

In 2023, Benson praised working full-time in adult entertainment. In a candid video, he talked about how he made the full-time move to adult entertainment after doing his final acting credit in 2018, noting he felt good “mental health-wise.” He joined OnlyFans in 2022. However, ever since the Wizards sequel series was announced earlier this year, he’s been going on social media and expressing his interest in returning. Via Us Weekly, once Henrie’s subtle shade got around, Benson responded on X, “David Henrie can suck my d—. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards. I Promise you that.” This led to Henrie blocking his old co-star.

After appearing in two episodes of the first season as Zack Rosenblatt, Dan Benson was brought on as Zeke Beakerman in Season 2, recurring throughout the remainder of the series. He initially was Justin’s best friend but also became the boyfriend of Jennifer Stone’s Harper towards the end of the series. He also learned of the Russo family secret in Season 4. While one could have assumed that Benson wouldn’t be appearing on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place at first due to his profession, that might be pretty safe to assume now, following his feud with David Henrie. The first nine episodes of the sequel series are streaming on Disney+, with new episodes airing on Disney Channel on Fridays.