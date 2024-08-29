Disney Channel 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel Series Gets Premiere Date

The first two episodes of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere on Oct. 29 on Disney Channel, with the first eight episodes dropping on Disney+ the following day.

The Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series is officially coming to Disney Channel this fall. Variety reports that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere its first two episodes on the network on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The first eight episodes will drop on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the following day. Also, on Oct. 30, two new episodes will premiere back-to-back, with two episodes premiering weekly on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET beginning on Nov. 8.

The series' logline reads, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Wizards of Waverly Place ran for four seasons on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and centered on the Russo family, who not only own a sub shop in New York but the three kids are wizards, with their dad, a former wizard, training them as they will one day compete in a competition to see who will be the family wizard. The series spawned a Disney Channel Original Movie, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, in 2009, and television special, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex in 2013.

It was announced in January 2024 that a Wizards sequel series was in development with stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie attached. While Henrie will be starring in the show, Gomez will only be appearing in a few episodes. Both of them are executive producers, however. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place also stars Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Wizards of Waverly Place stars Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise are also expected to return for the sequel series. It's unknown if Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone, among others, will be returning, but more information should be revealed as the premiere gets close. It will be nice to see some fan-favorite characters return, and certainly interesting to see what all has changed in the last 11 years that the series was last on. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Disney Channel and Oct. 30 on Disney+.