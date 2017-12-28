Will Smith Speaks out About Possible ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Revival

Will Smith once again spoke out about a possible revival of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but it didn’t seem too promising.

Smith was a guest on The Graham Norton Show when Norton asked about the Fresh Prince reboot “everybody wants.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the crowd erupted in applause and cheers, Smith shook his head “no” and motioned for the crowd to simmer down. He then joked about how he’s too old to reprise his role and imagined a line of dialogue that could be featured in the series.

“I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one,” Smith said. “I’m 50. Like, ‘C’mon, Aunt Viv! I’m 50. I can’t go out on my own?’”

He then also addressed the viral photo of he and the rest of the sitcom’s cast that went viral in March.

He clarified that the cast was not discussing a reunion, they were simply reuniting for a charity event held by Karyn Park, who played Hilary Banks. In fact, the reunion is an annual event, so it wasn’t even that rare of an occasion.

An idea of a revival series has been floated around a time or two, but the cast has been fairly adamant that a revival will not be coming any time soon.

“There ain’t going to be no ‘Fresh Prince’ nothing,” Carlton Banks actor Alfonso Ribeirosaid back in August. “They need to just let it go.”