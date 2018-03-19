NBC Renews ‘Will & Grace’ Reboot for Third Season

NBC’s reboot of Will & Grace is not going anywhere.

The network announced Saturday the revival series has been renewed for a third season, consisting of 18 episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Variety, the second season order for the series has been upped to 18 episodes from the original 13. Season three will also consist of 18 episodes. The sitcom is currently airing its first season and is performing well in the ratings.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”

The new episodes have been well received by audiences, many praising the performances of its stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. McCormack was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in 2018, and the series overall received a Best Comedy Series nomination.

Will & Grace is among the more successful of the slew of reboots in recent years. The show has averaged a solid 9.8 million viewers and 3.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo in Nielsen’s live-plus-seven ratings since its fall debut in the Thursday 9 p.m. time slot.

The sitcom recently saw the return of the Jennifer Lopez, who made a guest appearance in the show’s original run.

The season-three renewal was revealed as cast and producers gathered Saturday night for a panel session held as part of the Paley Center for Media’s Paleyfest at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

For fans and critics, the new season has been exactly what they hoped for.

“Everybody really welcomed us back with open arms,” Hayes told the Telegraph. “It was a big sigh of relief that we did a good job and the fans let us know they are loving it again.”

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.