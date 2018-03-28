‘Will & Grace’ Sneak Peek: Alec Baldwin Returns as Karen’s Lover

Alec Baldwin is coming back to NBC, but he’s not playing Donald Trump or Jack Donaghy.

The actor will be back on Will & Grace Thursday as Malcolm Widmark, the government agent who once had an affair with Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker.

PEOPLE released an exclusive sneak peek of Baldwin’s return, which will be a two-episode arc on the hit NBC sitcom. And it looks like their relationship is still hot and heavy.

During their encounter in a New York City hotel room, Malcolm and Karen reignite their spark as he lounges in bed and tells the married multi-millionaire: “God, I’ve never had a woman make me feel that way before.”

At that moment, fan-favorite scene stealer Jack (Sean Hayes) pounds on the door and interrupts the lovers.

“Honey, it’s Jack! Quick, hide in the bathroom,” Karen demands.

“Not to worry, I always match my pajamas to the hotel drapes for situations like this. It’s a little trick I picked up for my homie Comey,” Malcolm says, referencing James Comey, the former FBI Director currently being investigated by Robert Mueller for the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

And the disguise appears to work.

“Malcolm do you really think you can camouflage yourself with… Malcolm,” says Karen.

Baldwin first appeared on the series in 2005 during season 7.

Baldwin will also make an appearance during April 5th’s season finale. The reboot has already been renewed for a second and third season at NBC.

According to Variety, the second season order for the series has been upped to 18 episodes from the original 13. Season three will also consist of 18 episodes. The sitcom is currently airing its first season and is performing well in the ratings.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”

The sitcom recently saw the return of the Jennifer Lopez, who made a guest appearance in the show’s original run.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.