‘Will & Grace’ Actress Shelley Morrison’s Final Tweet Was of Pure Gratitude

Former Will & Grace star Shelley Morrison published her last tweet just days before her death on Sunday. The actress sent a gracious message to U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California on Nov. 29. On Sunday, Morrison’s publicist announced her death following a brief illness.

On Thanksgiving, Swalwell shared a photo of his family. “Today and every day I am thankful for the opportunity to represent the wonderful people of #CA15. Happy #Thanksgiving from my family to yours!” Swalwell wrote.

“Thank you for all that you do to represent us,” Morrison wrote in response. “Our family follows you daily. Blessings to you and your beautiful family.”

Morrison’s publicist, Lori DeWaal, told The Associated Press Sunday that Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after an illness. She was 83 years old.

Morrison started her career in Hollywood on television and movies in the early 1960s. Her first major role was Sister Sixto in The Flying Nun, co-starring Sally Field, from 1967 to 1970. She went on to star in dozens of episodes of television shows and had parts in films before she found another major role.

In 1999, she joined NBC’s Will & Grace as Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador who worked for Karen Walker (Megan Mullally). The character was originally planned to appear in only one episode, but she was so well-received that Rosario appeared in 68 episodes. Morrison did not reprise the role in NBC’s current Will & Grace revival.

“Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters. She reminds me a lot of my own mother, who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools. It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older, Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own,” Morrison said recently.

Following Will & Grace, Morrison starred in an episode of My Name Is Earl and went on to voice characters in the shows Generator Rex and Disney’s Handy Mandy.

Morrison is survived by her husband, Walter Dominguez. The two were married for 46 years.

Following Morrison’s death, fans of her work rushed to share their condolences.

“Thank you for the laughs,” actor George Takei wrote.

“R.I.P. Shelley Morrison… I’m so sad right now,” one fan wrote.

“You brought a lot of laughs and joy to me as I grew up with Will & Grace. Fly high and dance with the angels! RIP our dear Rosario!!” another fan shared.

Photo credit: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images