Why Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton Are Teaming Up

His job is no longer beach, but instead host. It's been announced that Ryan Gosling will be hosting the Apr. 13 episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Chris Stapleton. News comes after Gosling's viral performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie at the Oscars. The actor has also been promoting the new action/comedy film The Fall Guy, which releases on May 3. Loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Teresa Palmer. It centers on a stunt performer volunteering to find an actor who goes missing so he can also save his ex-girlfriend's debut film.

Meanwhile, Stapleton released his latest album, Higher, last November. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on the country charts. His All-American Road Show Tour kicks off in early April in Winnipeg, following a single show in San Diego earlier this month. The tour will go through the summer, ending in Arkansas in August. After SNL announced on X that he'd be the musical guest alongside Gosling, Stapleton had a pretty perfect response that referenced Gosling's iconic Barbie song.

Ryan Gosling has hosted Saturday Night Live two previous times, in 2015 and in 2017. Chris Stapleton has also been the musical guest on the variety series two previous times, in 2016 and in 2018. It's unknown what songs Stapleton will perform or what kind of sketches will be included. SNL has done a few Barbie sketches, so it would be pretty perfect if they did another one with Gosling. But fans will just have to tune in on April 13 to see.

Along with Gosling and Stapleton, SNL also announced the lineup for the previous week. On Apr. 6, Kristen Wiig will be returning to Studio 8H as host, with British singer/songwriter Raye as the musical guest. Wiig will be joining the elite Five-Timers Club with her hosting gig, while Raye is making her SNL debut.

Don't miss Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton team up together for Saturday Night Live on Apr. 13. As with any episode of SNL, it is going to be one you won't want to miss. And if you do miss it, the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day, along with every single episode of the long-running series.